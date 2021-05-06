ICSI CSEET May 2021: Last-minute tips, exam guidelines that candidates must know 

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2021) exam on May 8, 2021. The CSEET is the first step towards becoming a Company Secretary (CS). Though ICSI has postponed the CS June exam, the institute will conduct CSEET 2021 in online proctored mode. Due to this, the viva-voce portion of the exam has been eliminated.

Candidates who will be appearing for the exam must know all the important exam instruction before taking it. Here, few important things to know.

First of all, during the exam, candidates will have to keep their CSEET 2021 admit card and valid ID proof (PAN / Aadhaar / any other valid government approved ID) handy. The proctor will instruct the candidate to show their admit card / ID after logging in to the test. Hence, it is important that candidates keep these ready and nearby during the test.

Then, every candidate will be required to log in through a secured ID and password on the online test-taking platform. The login credentials for candidates will be sent by email and SMS before the test.

During the test, an artificial intelligence (AI) tool will constantly monitor the picture of the candidate taking the test with the facial photo captured initially for any mismatch. In case of any mismatch, the system will capture the anomaly and notification to the candidate / live proctor will be instantly displayed. This might hamper the result of ICSI CSEET.

Candidates are allowed to appear for the test through their own laptop/desktop from home or any other convenient place. However, candidates cannot take the test through smartphone (mobile) / tablet etc.

In case of any technical issues during the test process, candidates can reach out to the help desk at 9513850008, 9513850025 to resolve their issues. The helpline number will be operational from May 3, 2021.

The examination comprises questions of MCQ pattern and the duration of the exam is 120 minutes. There will be a total number of 140 questions carrying 200 marks.

Some more useful last-minute tips for the aspirants of CSEET are as follows:

Read and follow all instructions for the online proctored test sent by ICSI. In advance, install and arrange all the necessary equipment instructed by ICSI like laptop/desktop, chargers, internet connection, webcam, admit card, Id card, and all other necessary items. Check the system and internet speed before taking the test. Make sure the place of your examination is quiet and without disturbances. Lastly, revise all the important chapters/topics from the CSEET syllabus.

Amid the pandemic, the ICSI also provides an option for the candidates to opt out of the CSEET exam. These candidates can appear for the CSEET exam, which will be held in July 2021. The fee paid for the May 2021 session shall be credited to the July 2021 session. However, those who wish to avail this option were required to submit a declaration in the prescribed format by May 3.

Apart from this, ICSI has postponed CS Foundation, CS Executive, and CS Professional June exams. The new exam dates for these shall be out soon and will depend on the COVID situation in the country.