ICSI CSEET June 2026 results: Date and time released

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the result of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) June 2026 session on July 15. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results from 2 pm onwards on the official website, icsi.edu.
According to the official notification, “The Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) June 2026 session held from 01st June, 2026 to 4th June 2026 would be declared on Wednesday, 15th July 2026 at 02:00 P.M. The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: icsi.edu.”
The formal e-result-cum-marks statement for the June session will be uploaded on icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of the result. Candidates can download it for their reference, use, and records. The notice further states, “No physical copy of result-cum-marks statement shall be issued to the candidates.”
Candidates can follow these steps to check and download their result:
Step 1: Visit the official website, icsi.edu.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “CSEET June 2026 Result” link.
Step 3: Log in using the application number and date of birth.
Step 4: Enter the security code displayed on the screen and click on “submit” to access the result.
The CSEET scorecard will appear on the screen. Candidates should review it and download it, and take a printout for future reference.
Candidates are required to secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks in each paper — Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, and Current Affairs — along with an overall aggregate of at least 50 per cent marks, to be declared qualified.
In terms of past trends, the November 2025 session recorded a pass percentage of 78.40 per cent. The July 2025 session saw a pass rate of 73.01 per cent, while the May 2025 session recorded a pass percentage of 75.08 per cent. For further details, candidates can visit the official website or can visit IE Education Portal.