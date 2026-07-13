ICSI CSEET June 2026 results: Date and time released

Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results from 2 pm onwards on the official website, icsi.edu. (Representative Image/AI)

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the result of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) June 2026 session on July 15. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results from 2 pm onwards on the official website, icsi.edu.

According to the official notification, “The Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) June 2026 session held from 01st June, 2026 to 4th June 2026 would be declared on Wednesday, 15th July 2026 at 02:00 P.M. The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: icsi.edu.”

The formal e-result-cum-marks statement for the June session will be uploaded on icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of the result. Candidates can download it for their reference, use, and records. The notice further states, “No physical copy of result-cum-marks statement shall be issued to the candidates.”