ICSI CSEET July 2022 application process begins; exam on July 9

April 18, 2022 3:29:40 pm
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has started the application process for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2022. The candidates who want to appear in the exam can register online at the official website – icsi.edu
The last date to register for the exam is June 15. The exam will be conducted on July 9.
ICSI CSEET 2022: How to register
Step 1: Visit the official website – icsi.edu
Step 2: Click on the registration link
Step 3: Enter credentials
Step 4: Click on submit and make fee payment
Step 5: Save the receipt for future reference
ICSI CSEET 2022: Eligibility criteria
To appear in the exam, candidates should have passed class 12 or an equivalent exam. Last year, the ICSI revised the admission criteria for the CS executive programme. The aspirants who hold a graduate or postgraduate degree will no longer have to appear for the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET). They will be allowed direct admission to CS executive programme.
