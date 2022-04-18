scorecardresearch
Monday, April 18, 2022
ICSI CSEET July 2022 application process begins; exam on July 9

The candidates who want to appear in the exam can register online at the official website - icsi.edu

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
April 18, 2022 3:29:40 pm
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has started the application process for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2022. The candidates who want to appear in the exam can register online at the official website – icsi.edu

 The last date to register for the exam is June 15. The exam will be conducted on July 9. 

ICSI CSEET 2022: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website –  icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the registration link

Step 3: Enter credentials

Step 4: Click on submit and make fee payment

Step 5: Save the receipt for future reference

ICSI CSEET 2022: Eligibility criteria

To appear in the exam, candidates should have passed class 12 or an equivalent exam. Last year, the ICSI revised the admission criteria for the CS executive programme. The aspirants who hold a graduate or postgraduate degree will no longer have to appear for the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET). They will be allowed direct admission to CS executive programme.

