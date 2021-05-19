ICSI CSEET July 2021 exam date announced, registration open till June 15

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2021 exam on July 10. The CSEET is the first step towards becoming a Company Secretary (CS). The institute will conduct CSEET 2021 in online proctored mode. The registration process has already started and the last date to apply is June 15.

The examination comprises questions of MCQ pattern and the duration of the exam is 120 minutes. There will be a total number of 140 questions carrying 200 marks. Candidates have to clear ICSI CSEET 2021 in order to become eligible for registration of the CS Executive 2021 programme.

Read | CA, CS, ICWA qualifications equivalent to postgraduate degree: UGC

ICSI CSEET July 2021 exam: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI – icsi.edu.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the online services link.

Step 3: On the new window, click on proceed to CSEET registration link.

Step 4: Fill in the required details.

Step 5: Make the payment and click on submit.

Read | ICSI CS June exams Foundation, Executive, Professional postponed

Meanwhile, the online classes for CSEET July 2021 have started. The classes started on May 19 and will end on June 25, 2021. The classes will be conducted in two sessions — the first session from 7 am to 9 am and the second session from 5 pm to 7 pm.