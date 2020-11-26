ICSI CSEET January exam dates announced, check schedule

CSEET will be held on January 9. Representational image/ file

ICSI CSEET January exam 2020: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the dates for the Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January session. The exam will be held on January 9, as per the notification. The interested candidates can register upto December 15 through the website- icsi.edu. The admit card will be released soon, and candidates can download it through the website.

According to the new paper pattern, the computer-based MCQ portion of the online test forming part of the CSEET will remain the same as per the existing structure of the CSEET, but the viva voice portion will not be applicable for the first CSEET and accordingly, paper 4 will carry a total of 50 marks, which will contain questions on current affairs, presentation and communication skills, as per ICSI.

ICSI CSEET January exam admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the CSEET box

Step 3: Click on admit card link

Step 4: Provide your application number, date of birth

Step 5: Hall ticket will appear, download, and take a print out for further reference.

The result of CSEET November exam was released, and a total of 78.98 per cent qualified successfully. To pass the exam, candidates need to pass 50 per cent marks in aggregate as well as 40 per cent marks in each paper.

