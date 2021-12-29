ICSI CSEET January exam admit card released, here’s how to download

December 29, 2021 3:25:14 pm
ICSI CSEET November exam 2020: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the hall ticket for the Executive Entrance Test (CSEET). The candidates who will appear in the exam can download the hall ticket through the official website- icsi.edu. The CSEET exam will be held on January 8, 2022.
“For best results, please use Google Chrome or Internet Explorer 8.0 & above for viewing and printing of the admit card,” the official notification reads.
ICSI CSEET January exam admit card 2022: Steps to download
Step 1: Visit the official website- icsi.edu
Step 2: Click on the CSEET box
Step 3: Click on admit card link
Step 4: Provide your application number, date of birth
Step 5: Hall ticket will appear, download, and take a print out for further reference.
The examinees have to log in to the test portal 30 minutes before the commencement of the CSEET. ICSI will not allow breaks between the exam and students cannot leave the exam before 90 minutes.
The ICSI had revised the admission criteria for the CS executive programme. The aspirants who hold a graduate or postgraduate degree will no longer have to appear for the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET). They will be allowed direct admission to CS executive programme.
