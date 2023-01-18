scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

ICSI CSEET January 2023: Results releasing today, how to download scorecard

ICSI CSEET January 2023: ICSI will today announce the results for CSEET January 2023 session. Candidates can download the results from the official website- icsi.edu.

ICSI CSEET January session examinations were held on January 7 and 9 and the score cards were released today, January 18 at 4 pm.

ICSI CSEET January 2023:  The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the results for the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January 2023 session. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the results from the official website- icsi.edu.

ICSI CSEET January session examinations were held on January 7 and 9 in remote proctored mode and the score cards will be released today, January 18 at 4 pm.

ICSI CSEET January 2023: Steps to download the score card

Step 1: Visit the official website- icsi.edu.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result of Company Secretary Executive  Entrance Test’ link given on the home page

Step 3: Fill in your credentials like login id and password

Step 4: Marks sheet will be displayed on the scree

Step 5: Check the marks and download the score card for future references

According to official guidelines, candidates seeking registration to Executive Programme of Company Secretary Course must clear Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) examination, except for the candidates belonging to the categories which are exempted to appear in the CSEET examination

