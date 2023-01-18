ICSI CSEET January 2023 Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the results for the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January 2023 session. Once declared, candidates will be able to download CSEET scorecards from the official ICSI website — icsi.edu.

The CSEET January session exams were conducted on January 7 and 9. The results are expected to be announced at 4 pm on the official website.

ICSI CSEET January 2023 Result: When and where to check

To check the CSEET 2023 result, candidates need to visit the website – icsi.edu. On the homepage, click on the Result tab. Click on the result link for ‘ICSI CSEET January 2023’.Now, enter required credentials. The result and scorecard will appear on the screen.

Candidates are advised to download the scorecards and take a printout of the same for future reference. The result along with e-result-cum-mark statement containing subject-wise break-up of marks will be provided to students for download via website

Last year, in the CSEET July 2022 exams, a total of 68.1 per cent students had qualified for the exam, which was conducted on July 9 in an online mode through remote proctoring.