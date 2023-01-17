ICSI CSEET January 2023 Result: Scores to be released tomorrow

According to the official notification, the result will be declared at 4 pm tomorrow.

Step 1: Visit the official ICSI website — icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the Result tab.

Step 3: Click on the result link for ‘ICSI CSEET January 2023’.

Step 4: Enter required credentials.

Step 5: The result and scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and maintain a hard copy for further requirements.

This time, the CSEET January session exams were conducted on January 7 and 9. The results for the same are now being announced on January 18. The result along with e-result-cum-mark statement containing subject-wise break-up of marks will be provided to students for download via website of the Institute, immediately after declaration of result on January 18.

Last year, in the CSEET July 2022 exams, a total of 68.1 per cent students had qualified for the exam, which was conducted on July 9 in an online mode through remote proctoring.