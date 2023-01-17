ICSI CSEET January 2023 Result: Scores to be released tomorrow

ICSI CSEET January 2023 Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) today announced that the result for CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January 2023 session will be announced tomorrow, i.e. January 18, 2023. Once released, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their result at the official ICSI website — icsi.edu.
According to the official notification, the result will be declared at 4 pm tomorrow.
Step 1: Visit the official ICSI website — icsi.edu
Step 2: Click on the Result tab.
Step 3: Click on the result link for ‘ICSI CSEET January 2023’.
Step 4: Enter required credentials.
Step 5: The result and scorecard will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download it and maintain a hard copy for further requirements.
This time, the CSEET January session exams were conducted on January 7 and 9. The results for the same are now being announced on January 18. The result along with e-result-cum-mark statement containing subject-wise break-up of marks will be provided to students for download via website of the Institute, immediately after declaration of result on January 18.
Last year, in the CSEET July 2022 exams, a total of 68.1 per cent students had qualified for the exam, which was conducted on July 9 in an online mode through remote proctoring.