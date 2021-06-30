ICSI CSEET admit card 2021: Here’s how to download

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit cards for the CSEET exam today. The entrance test is scheduled to be held on July 10 in an online remote proctored mode. The candidates can download their ICSI CSEET 2021 admit card by visiting the official portal — icsi.edu.

The examinees have to log in to the test portal 30 minutes before the commencement of the CSEET. ICSI will not allow breaks between the exam and students cannot leave the exam before 90 minutes.

ICSI CSEET admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘admit link’

Step 3: Log in necessary credentials

Step 4: Download the admit card and take a printout for further reference

Meanwhile, the ICSI has revised the admission criteria for the CS executive programme. The aspirants who hold a graduate or postgraduate degree will no longer have to appear for the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET). They will be allowed direct admission to CS executive programme.