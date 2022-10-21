scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

ICSI CSEET 2023 registration process begins; exam in January

CSEET 2023: The last date for the CSEET November session registration is December 15. Interested and eligible candidates can register online at the official website  – icsi.edu. 

icsi.edu, icsi cseet result 2021, cseet resultThe exams will ve conducted on January 7, 2023. (Image by Pixabay/Representational)

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India ( ICSI) Wednesday began the registration process for CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) for the January 2023 session. The exams will ve conducted on January 7, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can register online at the official website  – icsi.edu. 

Read |DU Admissions 2022: Over 60,000 students say yes to DU’s offer

The last date for the CSEET November session registration is December 15.

ICSI CSEET 2023: How to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website  icsi.edu

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why the Ram Setu debate has ignored both mythology and environmentPremium
Why the Ram Setu debate has ignored both mythology and environment
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...Premium
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...
Global Hunger Index: A lesson in how not to measure hungerPremium
Global Hunger Index: A lesson in how not to measure hunger
Five reasons why Liz Truss was forced to resign as UK Prime MinisterPremium
Five reasons why Liz Truss was forced to resign as UK Prime Minister

Step 2: Click on the registration link

Step 3:Enter credentials

Step 4:Click on submit and make the fee payment

tep 5: Save the receipt for future references

ICSI CSEET 2023: Eligibility Criteria

The candidates appearing for ICSI CSEET 2023 should have passed or appeared in the senior secondary(10+2) or equivalent examinations. Graduate or post-graduate degree holders need not appear for the entrance test. They will be allowed direct admission to CS Executive Programme.

The candidates must carry their admit card and a student ID card while appearing for the exam. They are also requested to arrive 60 minutes before the exam time. The exams are held from 9 am to 12 pm. Candidates are also advised to follow the Covid-19 safety protocol at the exam centre.

 

 

 

 

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-10-2022 at 03:08:22 pm
Next Story

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit were keen to star in Pardes: Subhash Ghai

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 21: Latest News
Advertisement