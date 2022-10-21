ICSI CSEET 2023 registration process begins; exam in January

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India ( ICSI) Wednesday began the registration process for CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) for the January 2023 session. The exams will ve conducted on January 7, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can register online at the official website – icsi.edu.

The last date for the CSEET November session registration is December 15.

ICSI CSEET 2023: How to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the registration link

Step 3:Enter credentials

Step 4:Click on submit and make the fee payment

tep 5: Save the receipt for future references

ICSI CSEET 2023: Eligibility Criteria

The candidates appearing for ICSI CSEET 2023 should have passed or appeared in the senior secondary(10+2) or equivalent examinations. Graduate or post-graduate degree holders need not appear for the entrance test. They will be allowed direct admission to CS Executive Programme.

The candidates must carry their admit card and a student ID card while appearing for the exam. They are also requested to arrive 60 minutes before the exam time. The exams are held from 9 am to 12 pm. Candidates are also advised to follow the Covid-19 safety protocol at the exam centre.