ICSI CSEET 2023 admit card released; Check how to download

ICSI CSEET 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) today began issuing admit cards for CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January 2023. CSEET hall ticket is available at the official ICSI website — icsi.edu. Candidates can download their admit card by entering their registration number and date of birth.

The CSEET 2023 exam will be conducted on January 7. Candidates appearing for the CSEET exam can take the test using a desktop computer or laptop with an active internet connection. The candidates should check their CSEET exam hall ticket, and whether their details match the information on the registration form.

ICSI CSEET 2023 : How to download the admit card?

Step 1: Visit the official website — icsi.edu

Step 2: Select the “CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET)” tab on the webpage.

Step 3: Now select the link that says “Download Admit card for CSEET January 2023”

Step 4: Key in your credentials such as date of birth and registration number

Step 5: On the screen, your CSEET admit card will show up

Advertisement

Step 6: For later use, download it and print a copy

The exam will be held for a duration of 120 minutes (2 hours), it will have 140 questions for a total of 200 marks.

As per the guidelines, candidates appearing through remote proctored mode shall take the test on their laptop or desktop from a place with uninterrupted internet supply. They are not allowed to appear through their smart phone (mobile), tablet, etc.