ICSI CSEET 2022 Admit card released: How to download

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has issued the admit card for the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) July 2022 test.The CSEET admit card is available at ICSI’s official website – icsi.edu. Candidates must enter their registration number and date of birth to download their admit card.

The CSEET 2022 exam will be conducted on July 9 and will be administered remotely. Candidates appearing for the CSEET exam can take the test using a desktop computer or laptop with an active internet connection. The candidate’s name, roll number, exam site, time, and instructions are all listed on the CSEET exam hall ticket.

ICSI CSEET: How to download the admit card

Step 1: Visit icsi.edu, the official website.

Step 2: Select the “CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET)” tab on the webpage.

Step 3: Now select the link that says “Download Admit card for CSEET July 2022.”

Step 4: Type in your date of birth and registration number.

Step 5: On the screen, your CSEET admit card will show up.

Step 6: For later use, download it and print a copy.

Please take note that the official notification specifies that the best browsers for downloading the admission card are Google Chrome or Internet Explorer 8.0. “All eligible candidates are advised to plan for availability of laptop/ desktop, uninterrupted power supply…” the official notification said.





