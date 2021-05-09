ICSI CSEET 2021 to be reconducted on May 10 for those who faced technical problems

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced that the institute will conduct the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, (CSEET) 2021 once again for candidates who faced technical issues during the exam held on May 8. The exam will be conducted again on May 10.

The ICSI in the notice on the official website, said, “It has been noticed that due to some technical issues, some candidates could not successfully appear in the CSEET which was held on Saturday, May 8, 2021, through remote proctored mode. To facilitate such candidates, Institute is giving one more chance to appear in the same. A re-test will be conducted on Monday i.e May 10, 2021. In case the concerned candidates will not appear in the test scheduled to be held on 10th May 2021, they will be marked absent in the CSEET.”

The batch timings, user ID and password for the CSEET to be conducted on May 10, 2021, shall be communicated by email/SMS to the candidates separately.

The CSEET examination will be conducted in a computer-based MCQ-type question pattern. There will be 140 questions in the paper and the total marks will be 200. Candidates will get 120 minutes to solve the entire paper.