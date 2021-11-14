ICSI CSEET 2021 retest to be held today in proctored mode

The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) was conducted on Saturday, November 13, 2021, through remote proctored mode. Due to some technical issues, some candidates could not successfully appear in the CSEET. To facilitate such candidates, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is providing one more chance to appear in the same.

Students who missed the test due to technical error or any other issue can appear today and as per ICSI, this will be the last opportunity for the students to take CSEET 2021. Those who fail to appear for the retest will be marked absent.

“Re-test will be conducted on November 14, 2021. In case the concerned candidates will not appear in the test scheduled to be held on November 14, they will be marked absent for the CSEET,” read the official notice by ICSI.

The batch timings, user ID and password for the CSEET shall be communicated by email / SMS to the candidates separately. Candidates are requested to appear in the test using the credentials sent at candidates’ email IDS or through SMS.

All candidates have to mandatorily download the safe exam browser (SEB) in advance on their laptop/desktop from which they will be appearing in the mock test/CSEET. The process of downloading SEB is available on the official website of ICSI.