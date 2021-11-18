scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 18, 2021
ICSI CSEET 2021 result: Date and time released

The result once released will be available at icsi.edu. Candidates will also be able to download the online marksheets on the same day.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
November 18, 2021 6:02:04 pm
Candidates who appeared in the CSEET exam can check their result-cum-marks statement on the official website of ICSI – icsi.edu.

ICSI CSEET 2021 result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the result of the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on November 19 at 4 pm. Once released, the result will be available at icsi.edu.

Candidates will also be able to download the online mark sheets on the same day. The mark sheet will carry the subject-wise break up of the marks obtained by each student. The exam was conducted by the ICSI on November 13 through remote proctored mode. Some candidates who could not successfully appear in the CSEET on November 13 were given one more to appear in the exam on November 14.

Steps to check the CSEET 2021 result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI – icsi.edu.
Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ link
Step 3: Submit the CSEET registration number and date of birth
Step 3: Check your subject-wise marks, download

The first session of CSEET 2021 was held on July 10 and July 11 in an online remote mode. In the July session, 64.14 per cent of candidates were declared pass by ICSI.

CSEET aspirants must note that ICSI has revised the admission criteria for the CS executive programme. The aspirants who hold a graduate or postgraduate degree will no longer have to appear for the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET). They will be allowed direct admission to CS executive programme.

