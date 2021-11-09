ICSI CSEET 2021 mock test today, here’s all you need to know

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2021 mock test today i.e November 9. The CSEET mock test will be held for a duration of one hour and appearance in the mock test is compulsory for all candidates.

“To familiarise the candidates with the remote proctoring process, the Institute has decided to conduct a mock test for 1 hour’s duration on November 9, 2021. Appearance in the mock test is compulsory in view of its importance and usefulness for the Candidates. It will be in the best interest of the Candidates,” ICSI said in an official notice.

The CSEET 2021 exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 13, 2021, through remote proctored mode. The test will be conducted for the duration of 120 minutes. The admit card has already been released.

All candidates have to mandatorily download the safe exam browser (SEB) in advance on their laptop/desktop from which they will be appearing in the mock test/CSEET. The process of downloading SEB is available on the official website of ICSI.

As per instructions, candidates shall log in 30 minutes prior to the stipulated time for the mock test. The batch timings, user ID and password for the mock test have been communicated by email/SMS to the candidates separately.