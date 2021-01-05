ICSI CSEET 2021 mock test login details released, check now

ICSI CSEET 2021: The login details for the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) mock exam has been released. The mock test is scheduled to be conducted on January 6. The candidates can appear for the test at icsi.org by entering their login details- registration number, candidate name, date of birth, email id, others.

The candidates are advised to check their internet connections for any disruptions. The result of the mock test will be released instantly. Also, ICSI is conducting an online technical session today to guide candidates appearing in remote proctored mode based exam.

The CSEET exam will be conducted on January 9. According to the new paper pattern, the computer-based MCQ portion of the online test forming part of the CSEET will remain the same as per the existing structure of the CSEET. However, the viva-voice portion will not be applicable for the first CSEET and accordingly, paper 4 will carry a total of 50 marks, which will contain questions on current affairs, presentation and communication skills, as per ICSI.