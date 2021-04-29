ICSI CSEET 2021 admit card: How to download

CSEET 2021 admit cards will be available at icsi.edu. (Photo credit: pixabay.com)

The admit card for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) will be released today at 2 pm. Candidates who have applied for the ICSI CSEET 2021 can download the admit card from the official site of ICSI — icsi.edu. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 8.

Owing to the pandemic, the CSEET 2021 will be conducted through artificial intelligence (AI) proctored mode. Until last year, the exam was conducted on computer-based test (CBT) mode at various centres across the country.

“CSEET shall be conducted through remote proctored mode instead of conducting the same from test centres. Candidates are allowed to appear for the test through their own laptop/ desktop from home/ such other convenient place. Candidates shall not be allowed to appear through smartphone (mobile)/ tablet etc. ” read the official notification of ICSI.

How to download the admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘admit link’

Step 3: Log in necessary credentials

Step 4: Download the admit card and take a printout for further reference

The CSEET examination will have MCQ-type questions. There will be a total of 140 questions in the paper. The exam will be a total of 200 marks. Candidates will get 120 minutes to complete the entire paper.