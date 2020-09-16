ICSI CSEET 2020 result: Date and time updates

ICSI CSEET result at icsi.edu (Image: Pexels/Representational)

ICSI CSEET 2020 result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the result of CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on September 17 at 2 pm. The exam was conducted by the ICSI on August 29 and 31 through remote proctored mode. Candidates were given a chance of appearing from their respective homes or places of choice for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The result once released will be available at icsi.edu. Candidates will also be able to download an online marksheet will on the same day. The mark sheet will carry the subject-wise break up of the marks obtained by each student.

This is the result of the first session only. The exam is scheduled to be held in two sessions. The exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted from July 7, but it was postponed due to the pandemic. Now, the next session exams will be held in December, as per schedule.

The CSEET was introduced earlier this year as a mandatory entrance exam for registration to the executive programme. “CSEET has been introduced keeping in view the diverse academic standards of students seeking admission in the Company Secretary course, to attract meritorious students and to test their aptitude for the Company Secretary profession.”

Meanwhile, the ICSI is offering free coaching and crash courses for those who wish to have to appear for the CS online exams. The online classes are conducted on subjects — Business Communication, Current Affairs, Legal Aptitude, and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment.

