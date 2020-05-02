ICSI CS revised exam date sheet released, ‘June’ exams from July 6

ICSI CS exams revised date sheet available (Representational image) ICSI CS exams revised date sheet available (Representational image)

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the revised date sheet of the post membership qualification (PMQ), foundation, executive, and professional exams. The ICSI June exams will now begin from July 6. The PMQ exam will be held on July 11 for corporate governance. The PMQ exam will be held in open book mode.

The computer-based exams for foundation program will be held on July 11 and 12. Only July 11 paper 1 and paper 2 will be held while on July 12 paper 3 and 4 will be conducted, as per the official schedule. These exams will take place in four batches — first from 9:30 am to 11 am, second from noon to 1:20 pm and third from 2:30 pm to 4 pm and fourth from 5 pm to 6:30 pm.

Date sheet for Foundation courses

Date sheet for professional and executive courses

While the exams will conclude in July 15. The institute has further reserved July 17, 18 and 19 as exam dates, in case of any disruption. These exams are held in December and June every year. The last ICSI CS exams were held in December 2019 for which the result was declared in February. In CS executive program Priya G had topped the exam while Kalyani Ashwin Pundlik topped in ICSI CS Executive program (new syllabus). In the professional program, Harshit Jain and Shruti Kaloesh topped in the old and new syllabus, respectively.

Watch | As Lockdown 2.0 Is About To End, Here’s Some Good News

Meanwhile, the ICSI has also started online classes. Apart from the students, the institute has also introduced a series of online self-assessment modules, focused webinars for upskilling of professionals. Some of the unique online courses offered by ICSI include ‘Women directors’ to forensic audit. Check full list here

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd