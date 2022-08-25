ICSI CS Result June 2022 Live Updates: CS Executive, Professional results to be declared soon at icsi.edu

ICSI CS Professional, Executive Result 2022 Live Updates: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will soon declare the results of CS Professional and Executive June 2022 exams. According to the schedule the result for Professional progamme is expected to be announced at 11 am today (August 25) and at 2 pm for the executive programme. Once released, candidates can check their score cards at the official ICSI website — icsi.edu.
After the result declaration, the candidates who successfully clear the the CS Executive exams will be able to enrol themselves in the Professional programme, as the next step. The candidates who clear the Professional programme will have completed their CS degree and will be awarded with their physical mark sheets within 30 days of the result declaration.
To successfully clear their exams, candidates need to score at least 40 per cent marks in each subject and fifty per cent marks in the aggregate of all the subjects. To check their score, candidates need to visit the official ICSI website — icsi.edu — and then click on the result link from the student portal. After that, candidates would require their CS registration ID and password to get their score cards.
Candidates of executive programme examination can download their e-result cum-marks statement immediately after the declaration of result from ICSI’s official website — icsi.edu. Click on the result link on the homepage. Enter login credentials mentioned on your admit card. Click on submit to view your result.
Candidates can check their result by logging in with their credentials on these websites:
— icsi.edu
— icsi.examresults.net
The ICSI has announced that the validity of the July 2021 CSEET result has now been extended from July 20 to January 20, 2023. This decision was taken keeping in mind that due to the Covid pandemic, CBSE conducted their class 12 examination in two terms this year, and students who were enrolled in Class 12 when they had taken the CSEET in July 2021 would have lost a year due to the delayed result of their term 2 exams.
The individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will also be made available on the website immediately after declaration of the result.
Step 1: To check their score, candidates need to visit the official ICSI website — icsi.edu
Step 2: On the home page, in the student portal, and then click on the result link.
Step 3: After that, key in your CS registration ID and password
Step 4: Login to your student account and the score card will be available on the screen.
Step 5: Download and save the score card for future reference.
