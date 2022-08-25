ICSI CS Result June 2022 Live Updates: CS Executive, Professional results to be declared soon at icsi.edu

ICSI CS 2022 - Results (Today), Exam Dates, Syllabus, Pattern & Preparation Tips: According to the schedule the result for Professional progamme is expected to be announced at 11 am today (August 25) and at 2 pm for the executive programme. (Representative image. File)

ICSI CS Professional, Executive Result 2022 Live Updates: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will soon declare the results of CS Professional and Executive June 2022 exams. According to the schedule the result for Professional progamme is expected to be announced at 11 am today (August 25) and at 2 pm for the executive programme. Once released, candidates can check their score cards at the official ICSI website — icsi.edu.

After the result declaration, the candidates who successfully clear the the CS Executive exams will be able to enrol themselves in the Professional programme, as the next step. The candidates who clear the Professional programme will have completed their CS degree and will be awarded with their physical mark sheets within 30 days of the result declaration.

To successfully clear their exams, candidates need to score at least 40 per cent marks in each subject and fifty per cent marks in the aggregate of all the subjects. To check their score, candidates need to visit the official ICSI website — icsi.edu — and then click on the result link from the student portal. After that, candidates would require their CS registration ID and password to get their score cards.