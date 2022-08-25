scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022
ICSI CS Result June 2022 Live Updates: CS Executive, Professional results to be declared soon at icsi.edu

ICSI Result 2022 Live Today, ICSI Result Declared Today, August 25, 2022: Once released, candidates can check their score cards at the official ICSI website — icsi.edu. To successfully clear their exams, candidates need to score at least 40 per cent marks in each subject and fifty per cent marks in the aggregate of all the subjects.

By: Education Desk , Edited by Deeksha Teri
New Delhi | Updated: August 25, 2022 10:31:40 am
ICSI CS Result | ICSI Exam 2022 Live | ICSI CS Result June 2022 LiveICSI CS 2022 - Results (Today), Exam Dates, Syllabus, Pattern & Preparation Tips: According to the schedule the result for Professional progamme is expected to be announced at 11 am today (August 25) and at 2 pm for the executive programme. (Representative image. File)

ICSI CS Professional, Executive Result 2022 Live Updates: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will soon declare the results of CS Professional and Executive June 2022 exams. According to the schedule the result for Professional progamme is expected to be announced at 11 am today (August 25) and at 2 pm for the executive programme. Once released, candidates can check their score cards at the official ICSI website — icsi.edu.

Read | ICSI CS Professional, Executive results 2022: When and where to check

After the result declaration, the candidates who successfully clear the the CS Executive exams will be able to enrol themselves in the Professional programme, as the next step. The candidates who clear the Professional programme will have completed their CS degree and will be awarded with their physical mark sheets within 30 days of the result declaration.

To successfully clear their exams, candidates need to score at least 40 per cent marks in each subject and fifty per cent marks in the aggregate of all the subjects. To check their score, candidates need to visit the official ICSI website — icsi.edu — and then click on the result link from the student portal. After that, candidates would require their CS registration ID and password to get their score cards.

Live Blog

ICSI CS Result June 2022 LIVE Updates: Candidates can check their score cards at the official ICSI website — icsi.edu.

10:31 (IST)25 Aug 2022
10:22 (IST)25 Aug 2022
ICSI CS Professional, Executive results: When and where to check

Candidates of executive programme examination can download their e-result cum-marks statement immediately after the declaration of result from ICSI’s official website — icsi.edu. Click on the result link on the homepage. Enter login credentials mentioned on your admit card. Click on submit to view your result.  

10:10 (IST)25 Aug 2022
Websites to check ICSI CS Result June 2022

Candidates can check their result by logging in with their credentials on these websites:
— icsi.edu
— icsi.examresults.net

09:55 (IST)25 Aug 2022
ICSI extends validity for July 2021 CSEET result

The ICSI has announced that the validity of the July 2021 CSEET result has now been extended from July 20 to January 20, 2023. This decision was taken keeping in mind that due to the Covid pandemic, CBSE conducted their class 12 examination in two terms this year, and students who were enrolled in Class 12 when they had taken the CSEET in July 2021 would have lost a year due to the delayed result of their term 2 exams.

09:46 (IST)25 Aug 2022
ICSI CS Result June 2022: Score cards to be made available at icsi.edu

The individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will also be made available on the website immediately after declaration of the result.

09:37 (IST)25 Aug 2022
ICSI CS Result June 2022: How to check score card

Step 1: To check their score, candidates need to visit the official ICSI website — icsi.edu
Step 2: On the home page, in the student portal, and then click on the result link.
Step 3: After that, key in your CS registration ID and password
Step 4: Login to your student account and the score card will be available on the screen.
Step 5: Download and save the score card for future reference.

09:34 (IST)25 Aug 2022
ICSI CS Result June 2022: What next?

After the result declaration, the candidates who successfully clear the the CS Executive exams will be able to enrol themselves in the Professional programme.

Those who clear the Professional programme will get their final score card within 30 days.

09:31 (IST)25 Aug 2022
ICSI CS Result June 2022: Result declaration time

According to the schedule the result for:
— Professional progamme is expected to be announced at 11 am
— Executive programme is expected  2 pm 

ICSI Result 2022, ICSI CS Result June 2022 LIVE Updates After the result declaration, the candidates who successfully clear the the CS Executive exams will be able to enrol themselves in the Professional programme, as the next step. (Representative image. File)

ICSI CS Result June 2022 LIVE Updates: To successfully clear their exams, candidates need to score at least 40 per cent marks in each subject and fifty per cent marks in the aggregate of all the subjects.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 09:26:54 am