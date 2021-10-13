ICSI CS result 2021: Professional exam score released, executive and foundation after 2 pm

ICSI CS result 2021: Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced ICSI result 2021 at icsi.examresults.net and icsi.edu. The scorecard for the professional exam was released at 11 am. For executive and foundation, it will be available at 2 pm and 4 pm, respectively.

Candidates need to enter roll number and registration number to download their ICSI result 2021. The merit list and top 3 rank holder names for ICSI 2021 examination will also release soon.

ICSI CS result 2021: How to download

The process to check professional, foundation, executive exams results of CS 2021 is as follows:

1st step: First of all, visit icsi.edu

2nd step: Now, search for the ICSI executive result 2021 or ICSI professional result 2021 or ICSI foundation result 2021 link and enter your roll number and registration number on the dashboard that appears.

3rd step: On doing so, the ICSI result appears on the screen in PDF format. Keep it safe for future references.

The ICSI CS foundation result 2021, CS professional result and CS executive result consists of important details like name of the candidate, roll number, grades, percentage, the status of result, subject wise marks etc. Along with the result, the details of the top 3 candidates are also released.

The result cum marksheet for Professional Programme is dispatched on the candidate’s address, within 30 days of declaration of the result. The physical copy of the result cum marksheet is not issued for the executive exam.

To qualify for the ICSI exams, the students have to score 40 per cent in each subject and 50 per cent in aggregate, which is applicable to executive, professional and foundation programmes. After the result declaration, the merit was also released in PDF format.

It consists of the name, roll number and rank of the students. In case, students find any error or discrepancy in the result, then they can raise a challenge against the same. However, they need to do it within 21 days and also have to pay Rs 250 for revaluation of the same.