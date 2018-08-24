ICSI CS result 2018: June exam result to release tomorrow at icsi.edu

ICSI CS result 2018: The toppers name, candidate’s subject-wise break-up will be available on the official website tomorrow. ICSI CS result 2018: The toppers name, candidate’s subject-wise break-up will be available on the official website tomorrow.

ICSI CS result 2018: The result of Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) professional and the executive programme will be released at icsi.edu on August 25, that is, tomorrow. The computer-based examination was held in June. The result of the professional exam will be out at 11 am while the ICSI will publish the result of the executive programme at 2 pm. The toppers name, candidate’s subject-wise break-up will be available on the official website tomorrow.

ICSI CS result 2018, here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of ICSI

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Result and Download E-Mark Sheet’ link

Step 3: A new link will open. Enter your roll number

Step 4: Your result will be displayed. If needed, download and take a print out of the same for further reference

In the December 2017 exam, the pass percentage of executive programme was 7.61 per cent (module I) and 10.25 per cent for (module II). The pass percentage of professional programme is 8.05 per cent (module I), 19.39 per cent (module II) and 14.96 per cent (module III).

