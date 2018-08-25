Declared! ICSI CS professional programme result 2018 released, Tanu Garg tops the exam

ICSI CS professional result 2018: The name of the toppers, candidate’s subject-wise break-up has also been made available. The name of the toppers, candidate’s subject-wise break-up has also been made available.

ICSI CS professional result 2018: The result of CS professional programme has been released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) today, on August 25. In order to check the scores, all those who had appeared for the same can log on to the official website — icsi.edu and check their respective results. The result of the executive programme will be out at 2 pm. The all India merit list and the names of top three rank holders have also been made available on the official website.

It should be noted the hard copy of result and marks statement will be immediately sent to the candidates of executive programme exam. The result of Company Secretaries (CS) foundation programme examination was also declared by the ICSI on July 25.

ICSI CS professional result 2018: How to check the result

In order to check the result, candidates have to visit the official website mentioned above. They should then click on the link for results and enter the roll number and registration number in the provided fields. After clicking on submit, the result will be displayed on the screen. They should then download the same and take a printout for future reference.

Top 3 rank holders

