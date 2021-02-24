ICSI CS professional, executive programme result date and time

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the result for the company secretaries professional programme and executive programme exams tomorrow. Candidates who appeared for the exams in December will be able to check their result at the official website, icsi.edu.in between 11 am to 2 pm. Candidates’ subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the website along with the result.

Candidates will have to download their e-result as no physical mark sheet will be sent, however, a hard copy of the result cum marks statement will be issued to candidates of professional programme exam. According to the ICSI, the result cum marks statements in physical form will be dispatched to the candidates by March 2. The result of the qualified candidates will also be mailed to the registered mail address.

To check the result, candidates can follow these steps –

About ICSI

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) was founded in 1968. It is the official body in India that looks after promotion, regulation, and development of the company secretaries profession in the country.