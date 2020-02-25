ICSI CS professional, executive programme December result today, check direct link

ICSI CS professional, executive programme December result 2019 will be available at the website today. Representational Image/ file ICSI CS professional, executive programme December result 2019 will be available at the website today. Representational Image/ file

ICSI CS professional, executive programme December result 2019: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the results for the company secretaries professional programme and executive programme on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Those who appeared in the exam in December can check their result at its official website icsi.edu.

Candidates’ subject-wise break-up of marks will also be available along with the result. To pass the exam, one needs to obtain at least 40 per cent marks in each paper and also 50 per cent marks in aggregate in all subjects.

ICSI professional, executive programme result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, icsi.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link (to be activated on scheduled time)

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out of it.

Company Secretaries (CS) play an important role in companies by looking after corporate governance, corporate laws, secretarial services, representation services, financial market services.

About ICSI

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) was founded in 1968. It is the official body in India that looks after promotion, regulation, and development of the company secretaries profession in the country.

