ICSI CS professional, executive programme December result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Here’s how to download score card

ICSI CS Professional, Executive Result 2020 Live Updates: The result of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) Company Secretary (CS) final exam will be announced today. According to ICSI, the result of the professional programme (old and new syllabus) will be released at 11 am, and executive programme (old and new syllabus) at 2 pm.

The candidates can check the result through the website- icsi.edu. Click on the ‘download result’ link. Log-in using credentials. The ICSI CS result will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out of it.

Candidates are required to secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks in each paper, that is, paper-1, 2, 3 and 4 separately and have to score 50 per cent marks in aggregate of all papers put together for passing the executive programme.

The ICSI will dispatch the physical score cards to the candidates by March 2. The result of the qualified candidates will also be mailed to the registered mail address.