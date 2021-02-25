scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 25, 2021
ICSI CS professional, executive programme December result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Here’s how to download score card

ICSI CS Professional, Executive Result 2020 Live Updates: According to ICSI, the result of the professional programme (old and new syllabus) will be released at 11 am, and executive programme (old and new syllabus) at 2 pm

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 25, 2021 10:08:24 am
CS Result 2020ICSI CS Executive Result 2020: Result will be available to download at icsi.edu. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

ICSI CS Professional, Executive Result 2020 Live Updates: The result of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) Company Secretary (CS) final exam will be announced today. According to ICSI, the result of the professional programme (old and new syllabus) will be released at 11 am, and executive programme (old and new syllabus) at 2 pm.

The candidates can check the result through the website- icsi.edu. Click on the ‘download result’ link. Log-in using credentials. The ICSI CS result will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out of it.

Candidates are required to secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks in each paper, that is, paper-1, 2, 3 and 4 separately and have to score 50 per cent marks in aggregate of all papers put together for passing the executive programme.

The ICSI will dispatch the physical score cards to the candidates by March 2. The result of the qualified candidates will also be mailed to the registered mail address.

Live Blog

ICSI CS professional, executive programme December result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Check websites, direct link, ways to download score card        

10:08 (IST)25 Feb 2021
CS result 2020 today 

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the result for the company secretaries professional programme and executive programme exams on February 25. Candidates who appeared for the exams in December will be able to check their result at the official website, icsi.edu.in between 11 am to 2 pm

 

 

 

CS-Result 759 ICSI CS Executive Result 2020: Result will be available to download at icsi.edu. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

ICSI CS professional, executive programme December result 2020 LIVE: The candidates will be allowed to seek marks verification in all subjects. Usually, the deadline given for this process is within 30 days from the date of declaration of results.

