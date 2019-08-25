ICSI CS professional and executive results 2019 LIVE Updates: How to check result at icsi.edu, icsi.examresults.net

Toggle Menu
ICSI CS professional and executive results 2019

ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019 @icsi.edu, icsi.examresults.net: The candidates can check the results through the websites icsi.edu, icsi.examresults.net. The examination was conducted in June, 2019

ICSI CS professional and executive results 2019: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will release the results of the Company Secretaries and Executive Programme on August 25, 2019. The candidates who appeared in the examinations can check the ICSI results through the official website- icsi.edu. While the result for ICSI Professional programme will release at 11 am, the institute will activate the link for Executive programme by 2 pm.

The ICSI will make result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks available on the website immediately after the declaration of results, read the official release. The examination was conducted in June in computer-based mode.

ICSI CS June result 2019: How to check

To view the score, the candidates need to keep their roll card handy. Once the link is active, they need to visit the official website and click on the result link. In the provided fields, enter the required details and the result will be displayed on the screen. Download the same and take a printout for future reference

"The result-cum-marks statement for professional programme (old and new syllabus) examination will be despatched to the candidates at their registered address immediately after the declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of result cum-marks statement is not received by any candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such candidates may contact the Institute at exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars," mentioned the official notification.

