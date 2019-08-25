ICSI CS professional and executive results 2019 LIVE Updates: How to check result at icsi.edu, icsi.examresults.net

ICSI CS professional and executive results 2019: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will release the results of the Company Secretaries and Executive Programme on August 25, 2019. The candidates who appeared in the examinations can check the ICSI results through the official website- icsi.edu. While the result for ICSI Professional programme will release at 11 am, the institute will activate the link for Executive programme by 2 pm.

The ICSI will make result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks available on the website immediately after the declaration of results, read the official release. The examination was conducted in June in computer-based mode.

ICSI CS June result 2019: How to check

To view the score, the candidates need to keep their roll card handy. Once the link is active, they need to visit the official website and click on the result link. In the provided fields, enter the required details and the result will be displayed on the screen. Download the same and take a printout for future reference