ICSI CS professional, executive results 2019: Know date and time

ICSI CS professional and executive results 2019: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will release the results of the Company Secretaries and Executive Programme on August 25, 2019. The candidates who appeared in the examinations can check the results through the official website- icsi.edu.

The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will also be made available on the website immediately after the declaration of results, read the official release.

The examination was conducted in June in computer-based mode. The result of the professional exam will be out at 11 am while that of the executive programme will be released at 2 pm.

“Formal e-Result-cum-marks statement of executive programme (old and new syllabus) examination will be uploaded on the website of Institute icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be issued,” read the official notification.

“The result-cum-marks statement for professional programme (old and new syllabus) examination will be despatched to the candidates at their registered address immediately after the declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of result cum-marks statement is not received by any candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such candidates may contact the Institute at exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars,” mentioned the official notification.

ICSI CS June result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for results

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Earlier, the results of the Foundation examination was announced in July. Sanghavi Khushi Devendra Kumar from Ahmedabad Centre and Yogita Daswani from Indore Centre jointly secured all India first rank in the Foundation Programme examination.