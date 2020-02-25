ICSI CS Professional, Executive Result December 2019 LIVE Updates: Results to be available at these websites shortly

ICSI CS Executive Result Dec 2019 Live: The result will be available at the website- icsi.edu ICSI CS Executive Result Dec 2019 Live: The result will be available at the website- icsi.edu

ICSI CS Professional, Executive Result Dec 2019 Live Updates: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the results for the Company Secretary (CS) final exam on Tuesday, February 25. The candidates who appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- icsi.edu.

The results for company secretaries professional programme and company secretary executive programme will also be announced today.

The candidates can check the result through the website- icsi.edu. Click on the ‘download result’ link. Log-in using credentials. The ICSI CS result will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out of it.

The CS professional and executive programme result and scorecards are available to download on the official website. No physical or hard copy will be available for the executive programme, hence candidates can download their e-result-cum-marks-statement from the websites for the record and future references. Those who have cleared the professional programme will get their result in a hard copy.