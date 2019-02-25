ICSI CS professional and executive result 2018-19 LIVE updates: Varsha Panjwani tops professional exam

ICSI CS Executive and Professional Result Dec 2018 LIVE Updates: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the exam for the company secretary (CS) final result today on its official website, icsi.edu. The exams were held in December 2018. The result for company secretaries professional programme will be declared at 11 am and the result for the company secretary executive programme is expected to be announced by 2 pm.
The result and scorecards will be available to download on the official website. No physical or hard copy will be available for the executive programme, hence candidates can download their e-result-cum-marks-statement from the websites for the record and future references. Those who have cleared the professional programme will get their result in a hard copy.
Meanwhile, the result for the foundation exam conducted in December 2018 was declared earlier this week. All the top ranks were held by female candidates. Kalyani Ashwin Pundlik, Yukti Jain, Janvi and Muskan Sahu were the toppers of December 2018 exam. The computer-based examination for foundation programme was held on December 29 and 30, 2018.
After the Institute of Company Secretaries India (ICSI) announced result for foundation and professional programmes, only the result for the executive programme is expected to be declared. According to the official release the result will be declared at 2 pm on the official website icsi.edu
While in the foundation exam all top three positions were secured by women candidates, in professional result topper still remains a female. Varsha Panjwani tops the exam this year. The second rank in CS professional exam was secured by Deepak Jain and Harshita Jalan and Harshwardhan Sangtani jointly hold the third spot,
Step 1: Visit the official website, icsi.edu
Step 2: On the homepage, click 'more' in the main tab and click on 'result home' in dropdown menu
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Click on the link 'Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet'
Step 5: In the new page, Click on programme and select ICSI CS professional course December 2018
Step 6: Log-in using the registration number
Step 7: Result will appear
The ICSI has declared the result of ICSI CS professional exam conducted in December 2018 on its official website, icsi.edu. The result for both old and new syllabus has been declared and the subject-wise merit individual list will be released shortly.
ICSI foundation result 2018: What next?
Students who have clear the foundation 2018 exam may follow these steps to register for next round
Step 1: Log-in to foundation programme online account
Step 2: Click on 'Student Servies' under 'module'
Step 3: Click on 'apply executive' under 'student services'
Step 4: Proceed to payment gateway
Step 5: Make payment, use Foundation Registration number will be used as user id for login in SMASH portal
ICSI CS result: Admissions for executive programme 2019 begin
Meanwhile, the admission to CS executive programme has begun. The last date to register is February 28, 2019. Graduates, postgraduates of 17 years or above can apply. The exam will be held on December 2019.
ICSI CS result: Pune girl topped foundation result
In December, 2018 session, 62.11% of candidates passed the Foundation Programme examination. Ms. Kalyani Ashwin Pundlik from Pune secured All India First Rank in the Foundation Programme examination. The next Examination for CS Foundation Programme will be held on 8th and 9th June, 2019
ICSI CS result: When will cut-off be declared?
The result along with individual candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks will also be made available on the website immediately after the declaration of the result. Candidates of Executive Programme examination can download their e-Result cum-Marks Statement immediately after the declaration of result from the Institute's website, icsi.edu
Step 1: Log on to the official website, icsi.edu
Step 2: Click on the link for result on the homepage
Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details and click on submit
Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference
ICSI CS result: Will the hardcopy of marksheet be available?
While no physical or hard copy will be available for the executive programme result, those who clear the professional programme will get their result in a hard copy as well.
ICSI CS result: When was the exam conducted?
The exams for both programmes were conducted in December 2018. Meanwhile, the result for the foundation exam December 2018 was declared earlier this week.
The result for both executive and professional exam will be declared at different time. While the result for the professional exam will be declared at 11 am, the result for the executive programme is scheduled to be declared at 2 pm.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) in an official release said that it would declare the result for both executive and foundation exam today, on February 25 at its official website, icsi.edu.