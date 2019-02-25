ICSI CS professional and executive result 2018-19 LIVE updates: Varsha Panjwani tops professional exam

ICSI CS Executive and Professional Result Dec 2018 LIVE Updates: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the exam for the company secretary (CS) final result today on its official website, icsi.edu. The exams were held in December 2018. The result for company secretaries professional programme will be declared at 11 am and the result for the company secretary executive programme is expected to be announced by 2 pm.

The result and scorecards will be available to download on the official website. No physical or hard copy will be available for the executive programme, hence candidates can download their e-result-cum-marks-statement from the websites for the record and future references. Those who have cleared the professional programme will get their result in a hard copy.

Meanwhile, the result for the foundation exam conducted in December 2018 was declared earlier this week. All the top ranks were held by female candidates. Kalyani Ashwin Pundlik, Yukti Jain, Janvi and Muskan Sahu were the toppers of December 2018 exam. The computer-based examination for foundation programme was held on December 29 and 30, 2018.