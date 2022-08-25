ICSI CS June Result 2022: Verification of marks starts tomorrow

After releasing the result of CS Professional and Executive June 2022 exams, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will commence the registration process for verification of marks from August 26, 2022.

Through the official site of ICSI (icsi.edu), candidates who sat for ICSI CS examination can apply for verification of marks.

The online facility will be available for the candidates till September 15, 2022. Candidates can apply for the marks verification process through either online or off-line mode with requisite fee — Rs 250 per subject as per the prescribed procedure. Given below are the steps to apply online.

Steps to apply for marks verification

Step 1: Go to the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

Step 2: Tap on verification notice available on the home page.

Step 3: A PDF file will open where candidates will see the verification link.

Step 4: Tap on that link and a new page will open.

Step 5: Fill in login details and click on submit.

Step 6: Fill in the required details and make the payment of fees.

Step 7: Afterwards, tap on submit.

Step 8: Your application has been submitted.

Step 9: Download and print the confirmation page for future references.

A candidate may even choose to apply via offline mode. The fee is same i.e. ₹250 per subject and the last date for submitting the application form is also 30 days from the date of declaration of result of the respective examination.