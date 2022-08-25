scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

ICSI CS June Result 2022: Verification of marks starts tomorrow

Through the official site of ICSI (icsi.edu), candidates who sat for ICSI CS examination can apply for verification of marks.

ICSI 2022, Company Secretary, Corporate, Tax laws, education, result,icsi.edu, marks verificationICSI 2022 results out, candidates can apply for marks verification at the official website.(Representational image/ unsplash.com)

After releasing the result of CS Professional and Executive June 2022 exams, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will commence the registration process for verification of marks from August 26, 2022.

Through the official site of ICSI (icsi.edu), candidates who sat for ICSI CS examination can apply for verification of marks.

The online facility will be available for the candidates till September 15, 2022. Candidates can apply for the marks verification process through either online or off-line mode with requisite fee — Rs 250 per subject as per the  prescribed procedure. Given below are the steps to apply online.

Read |When is NTA declaring CUET UG, PG 2022 results?

Steps to apply for marks verification

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...Premium
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...Premium
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive todayPremium
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive today

Step 1: Go to the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

Step 2: Tap on verification notice available on the home page.

Step 3: A PDF file will open where candidates will see the verification link.

Advertisement

Step 4: Tap on that link and a new page will open.

Step 5: Fill in login details and click on submit.

Step 6: Fill in the required details and make the payment of fees.

Step 7: Afterwards, tap on submit.

Step 8: Your application has been submitted.

Step 9: Download and print the confirmation page for future references.

Advertisement
Also Read |ICSI CS Professional, Executive results 2022: When and where to check

A candidate may even choose to apply via offline mode. The fee is same i.e. ₹250 per subject and the last date for submitting the application form is also 30 days from the date of declaration of result of the respective examination.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-08-2022 at 06:15:53 pm
Next Story

Jharkhand Board JAC 8th Result 2022 not releasing today, says Secretary

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Former colleagues of ISRO's Nambi Narayanan question his claims in ‘Rocketry’

Former colleagues of ISRO's Nambi Narayanan question his claims in ‘Rocketry’

No threat to Jharkhand govt, says JMM as Soren awaits Guv order on disqualification

No threat to Jharkhand govt, says JMM as Soren awaits Guv order on disqualification

Explained: Manusmriti, the ancient Sanskrit text recently under controversy

Explained: Manusmriti, the ancient Sanskrit text recently under controversy

Opinion | Out of power, Imran Khan continues to be powerful in Pakistan

Opinion | Out of power, Imran Khan continues to be powerful in Pakistan

Offshore IITs should offer courses in data science, AI: Education min report

Offshore IITs should offer courses in data science, AI: Education min report

Men demand, women compromise: Marriage according to Sima Taparia

Men demand, women compromise: Marriage according to Sima Taparia

Explained: The Govt's new model for toll collection on highways

Explained: The Govt's new model for toll collection on highways

Premium
What Trumpism in the US tells us about the dangers to democracy

What Trumpism in the US tells us about the dangers to democracy

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 25: Latest News
Advertisement