ICSI CS Professional, Executive June exam result 2018: How to check

ICSI CS June result 2018: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is all set to release the result of professional and executive programme today, on August 25. All those who had appeared for the exam can check their respective scores at the official website – icsi.edu, once released. The examination was conducted in June in computer-based mode. The result of the professional exam will be out at 11 am while that of the executive programme will be out at 2 pm.

ICSI CS June result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for results

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The name of the toppers, candidate’s subject-wise break-up will also be available on the official website.

The result of Company Secretaries (CS) foundation programme examination was also declared by the ICSI on July 25. The first rank has been obtained by Mahima Sancheti and Gaurang Mishra and Sneha Jain share the second rank, followed by Dhanya Jaysukhbhai Vasoya at third.

