ICSI CS June exams Foundation, Executive, Professional postponed

Amid a huge spike in Covid-19 cases across the country, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced to postpone the Company Secretaries (CS) examination 2021. The CS Foundation Programme, Executive Programme (old and new syllabus) and Professional Programme (old and new syllabus) scheduled to be held from June 1 to June 10, 2021.

The new schedule of the examination will be released after reviewing the situation and receiving the directive/guideline from the relevant departments of the Government of India, issued from time to time.

In a statement, ICSI also announced the revised time table for the exams will be available on the website — http://www.icsi.edu in due course of time. A notice of at least 30 days will be given before the start of the examinations.

Contemplating the severity of Covid-19 situation in the country, CS Nagendra D Rao, President, the ICSI said, “As we all are grappling with the most unprecedented situation of our time, it is important to resort to confinement measures to fight the Pandemic. ICSI has time and again considered health & safety of all its stakeholders paramount. Hence, in the interest of all, the Institute has decided to postpone the June, 2021 CS Examinations”.

On April 22, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India tweeted an ‘Important Announcement’ in which it stated “It is hereby informed to all concerned that the Company Secretaries Examination, June 2021 will be held as per the schedule announced.”

“However, in case of adverse/exceptional situation, the necessary decision in the best interest of the students will be taken” added the official notification.

Meanwhile, The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has also postponed/ (is likely to postpone) the CA Foundation examination. The CA exam was scheduled for June 24, 26, 28, 30.