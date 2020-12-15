ICSI CS June exam schedule released, check dates

CS Foundation exam will be conducted on June 5, 6. Representational image/ file

ICSI CS June exam 2021: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI has released the timetable for the foundation, executive and professional examinations that will be conducted in June 2021. The CS Foundation exam will be conducted on June 5, 6, and CS Executive, Professional exams from June 1 to 10. The institute reserves June 11, 12, 13 and 14 to meet any exigency, ICSI in its notification mentioned.

Also, students of CS exams who could not take exams scheduled in December can take exams in June. The last date to submit the opt-out form is January 15. The institute is providing the one time opportunity due to the pandemic.

The CS exam is scheduled from December 21 to 30. It will be held at around 262 centres as the institute has added 45 new centres to prevent overcrowding following the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. About 19 centres are in new cities and the remaining 26 centres are in cities like Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Mumbai. The candidates need to wear a face mask, carry hand sanitisers at the exam centres.

The hall ticket is also available, the candidates can download it at icsi.edu.

The CS foundation exam comprises of eight papers, at the professional level one needs to appear for nine papers. Meanwhile, the reference reading material for a printable PDF version for business, communication, legal aptitude and logical reasoning, economic and business environment, and current affairs and viva-voice is available at the official website.

