ICSI CS June exam registration ends today for foundation, executive and professional exam

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will close the online application process for CS June 2021 examination tonight. The institute had reopened the registration window on May 15 after the exam was postponed due to surge in coronavirus cases across the country. The CS Foundation/ Executive/ Professional programme exams were due in June which have now been deferred.

Earlier, the last date to submit the exam form for CS exam June 2021 session was March 31 without late fees and April 9 with late fees. The application fee for foundation, executive (per module) and professional (per module) programmes is Rs 1200.

“In view to facilitate students who could not submit the examination form and are desirous of appearing for the Examination for June 2021 Session, online window for submission of the said form for June 2021 session for CS Foundation/ Executive/ Professional Program Examinations will be re-opened from 00:01 hours on 15.05.2021 to 23:59 hours on 22.05.2021.” read the official notification released by ICSI.

Read | ICSI CSEET result 2021 declared, 70.13% is pass percentage

In addition to application, online window for students is also available for addition of module and claim exemption on the basis of higher qualification.

This facility was provided as a special case on account of postponement of examination arising out of Covid 19 Pandemic.