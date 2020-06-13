ICSI CS June exam 2020 postponed again, now exams in August

ICSI CS exams were to be held in July (Representational image) ICSI CS exams were to be held in July (Representational image)

ICSI CS June exam 2020: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has postponed the company secretary exams once again. All the exams — foundation programme, executive programme, professional programme and post membership qualification (PMQ) have been deferred. The examinations will be held from August 15 to August 28. The detailed time table will be released later. The next session exams will be held in December, as per schedule.

The exams are held in June every year, however, this year due to the outbreak of coronavirus, ICSI had released the detailed schedule for the same and exams were to be held from July 6 to July 15. ICSI had also reserved July 17, 18 and 19 as exam dates, in case of any disruption.

The ICSI, in the meantime, is conducting classes online. It has also launched a couple of online courses. ICSI is offering free coaching and crash courses for those who wish to have to appear for the CS online exams. The online classes are conducted on subjects- Business Communication, Current Affairs, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic & Business Environment.

Some of the unique online courses offered by ICSI include ‘Women directors’ to a forensic audit. Check full list here. ICSI is also conducting online classes for CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) aspirants since June 1. The ICSI had introduced its first digital educational course in April, it was a 50-hours online educational course on “Valuation of Securities or Financial Assets”.

The last ICSI CS exams were held in December 2019 for which the result was declared in February. In CS executive program Priya G had topped the exam while Kalyani Ashwin Pundlik topped in ICSI CS Executive programme (new syllabus). In the professional program, Harshit Jain and Shruti Kaloesh topped in the old and new syllabus, respectively.

