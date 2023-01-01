ICSI CS June 2023 Exams: Executive, Professional courses schedule released

ICSI CS June 2023 Exams: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the official schedule of the ICSI CS June 2023 exams. Aspirants can visit the official ICSI website – icsi.edu – to check the time table.

According to the recently released schedule, the ICSI CS June 2023 exams will begin from June 1 and conclude on June 10, 2023.

ICSI CS June 2023 Exams: How to check schedule

Step 1: Visit the official ICSI website – icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on ‘home’ menu and then click on the latest news at ICIS button.

Step 3: Scroll down and click on the link that reads ‘Time Table for CS Examinations, June, 2023’

Step 4: The schedule will open in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

According to the official schedule, the exams for Executive, Professional courses will begin on June 1, 2023. However, exams will conclude on June 9 for the executive programme, and on June 10, 2023 for professional programme candidates.

There is an exam every day from June 1 to 10 (9 for executive programme), except for June 4 (Sunday) which is a holiday for both groups.