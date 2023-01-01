scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 01, 2023

ICSI CS June 2023 Exams: Executive, Professional courses schedule released

ICSI CS June 2023 Exams: Aspirants can visit the official ICSI website - icsi.edu - to check the time table.

ICSI schedule, ICSI CS schedule, ICSI CS June 2023 exam scheduleThe ICSI CS June 2023 exams will begin from June 1 and conclude on June 10, 2023. (Representative image. Express photo)
Listen to this article
ICSI CS June 2023 Exams: Executive, Professional courses schedule released
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

ICSI CS June 2023 Exams: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the official schedule of the ICSI CS June 2023 exams. Aspirants can visit the official ICSI website – icsi.edu – to check the time table.

According to the recently released schedule, the ICSI CS June 2023 exams will begin from June 1 and conclude on June 10, 2023.

ICSI CS June 2023 Exams: How to check schedule

Step 1: Visit the official ICSI website – icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on ‘home’ menu and then click on the latest news at ICIS button.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Back on China campuses, Indian students put behind surge worries: We are ...
Back on China campuses, Indian students put behind surge worries: We are ...
Being single — and no, life’s not a party
Being single — and no, life’s not a party
This New Year, a peek into an AI-driven future
This New Year, a peek into an AI-driven future
75 & counting: Firsts among many equals
75 & counting: Firsts among many equals

Step 3: Scroll down and click on the link that reads ‘Time Table for CS Examinations, June, 2023’

Step 4: The schedule will open in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

According to the official schedule, the exams for Executive, Professional courses will begin on June 1, 2023. However, exams will conclude on June 9 for the executive programme, and on June 10, 2023 for professional programme candidates.

There is an exam every day from June 1 to 10 (9 for executive programme), except for June 4 (Sunday) which is a holiday for both groups.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-01-2023 at 10:55 IST
Next Story

Happy birthday Vidya Balan, the star who has defined success on her own terms in a male-centric Bollywood

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close