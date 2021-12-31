ICSI CS June 2022: Exam dates announced for executive, professional, and foundation courses, check schedule here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the exam dates for the Company Secretaries (CS) June 2022 exams. The date sheet has been released for the Executive, Professional, and Foundation courses. Candidates can check the datesheet on the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

As per the timetable, executive and professional exams will begin on June 1 and will end on June 10, 2022. The exam will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon. For the Foundation course, the exam will be conducted on June 15 and 16, 2022.

How to check ICSI CS 2022 datesheet:

Step 1: Visit the official website, i.e., icsi.edu.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Timetable and program for CS Examination, June 2022’.

Step 3: Under the notification, separate links are given for the Executive, Professional, and Foundation courses.

Step 4: Check the date sheet and take a printout for future reference.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts- Paper I and Paper III will be conducted from 9.30 am to 11 am and Paper-II and Paper-IV will be conducted from 4 pm to 5.30 pm. While some of the papers will be OMR-based, and a few others will be open-book.