scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, December 31, 2021
MUST READ

ICSI CS June 2022: Exam dates announced for executive, professional, and foundation courses, check schedule here

Candidates can check the datesheet on the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu. As per the timetable, executive and professional exams will begin on June 1 and will end on June 10, 2022.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: December 31, 2021 5:48:52 pm
ICSI CS result 2020Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the exam timetable through the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu. File.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the exam dates for the Company Secretaries (CS) June 2022 exams. The date sheet has been released for the Executive, Professional, and Foundation courses. Candidates can check the datesheet on the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

As per the timetable, executive and professional exams will begin on June 1 and will end on June 10, 2022. The exam will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon. For the Foundation course, the exam will be conducted on June 15 and 16, 2022.

Read |JEE Advanced 2022: Aspirants who missed IIT entrance exam in 2020, 2021 can appear directly in 2022

How to check ICSI CS 2022 datesheet:

Step 1: Visit the official website, i.e., icsi.edu.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Timetable and program for CS Examination, June 2022’.

Step 3: Under the notification, separate links are given for the Executive, Professional, and Foundation courses.

Step 4: Check the date sheet and take a printout for future reference.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts- Paper I and Paper III will be conducted from 9.30 am to 11 am and Paper-II and Paper-IV will be conducted from 4 pm to 5.30 pm. While some of the papers will be OMR-based, and a few others will be open-book.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 31: Latest News

Advertisement