ICSI CS June 2022 admit card released; how to download

May 21, 2022 3:11:48 pm
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit cards for Company Secretaries executive and professional programmes exam admit card 2022. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website – icsi.edu
The candidates have to download the admit card online as no hard copy of the admit card will be sent to candidates via mail.
ICSI CS admit card 2021: How to download
Step 1: Go to the official website, icsi.indiaeducation.net
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link for the programme
Step 3: Enter your 17 digit registration number
Step 4: The admit card will be displayed
Step 5: Download, take a print out.
The CS exams will be conducted between June 1 to June 10 at various exam centres across the country. The CS admit card will consist of the name of the candidate, photo, exam date, exam centre, time, registration number and medium of the exam.
