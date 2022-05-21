ICSI CS June 2022 admit card released; how to download

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit cards for Company Secretaries executive and professional programmes exam admit card 2022. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website – icsi.edu

The candidates have to download the admit card online as no hard copy of the admit card will be sent to candidates via mail.

​​ICSI CS admit card 2021: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website, icsi.indiaeducation.net

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link for the programme

Step 3: Enter your 17 digit registration number

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download, take a print out.

The CS exams will be conducted between June 1 to June 10 at various exam centres across the country. The CS admit card will consist of the name of the candidate, photo, exam date, exam centre, time, registration number and medium of the exam.