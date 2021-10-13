ICSI CS Result 2021 Live Updates: Result of all three programmes to be announced today

ICSI CS Result Today at icsi.edu Live Updates: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce CS foundation, executive and professional programme results for June 2021 session today. Candidates who appeared for the exams will be able to check their result at the official website, icsi.edu.in
As per the schedule, the result for the professional programme will be announced on October 13, at 11 am, the result for the executive programme will be announced on October 13, at 2 pm, and the result for the foundation programme will be announced on October 13 at 4 pm.
Candidates will have to download their e-result as no physical mark sheet will be sent, however, a hard copy of the result cum marks statement will be issued to candidates of professional programme exam.
According to the ICSI, the result cum marks statements in physical form will be dispatched to the candidates soon after the declaration of results.
ICSI had announced to conduct CS foundation programme examinations, June 2021 session through remote proctored mode (anywhere mode). Students who desired to write the foundation programme examinations were allowed to appear through remote mode from anywhere basis from their home through their laptop or desktop with internet connectivity.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the company secretaries (CS) foundation exam 2021 on January 3 and 4, 2022. The exam schedule is available on the official website — icsi.edu. Read more
The next examination for the executive programme (old and new syllabus) and professional programme (old and new syllabus) will be held from December 21 to December 30 for which online examination enrollment form together with requisite examination fee shall be submitted from October 14 onwards
