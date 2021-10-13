scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

ICSI CS Result 2021 Live Updates: Result of all three programmes to be announced today

ICSI CS June Result 2021 Live, ICSI CS Professional, Executive, Foundation Results Live on icsi.edu: The result for the professional programme will be announced on October 13 at 11 am, the result for the executive programme will be announced on October 13 at 2 pm.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: October 13, 2021 10:31:42 am
ICSI Result 2021, ICSI CS Executive Result 2021Candidates who appeared for the exams will be able to check their result at the official website, icsi.edu.in Representational image/ file

ICSI CS Result Today at icsi.edu Live Updates: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce CS foundation, executive and professional programme results for June 2021 session today. Candidates who appeared for the exams will be able to check their result at the official website, icsi.edu.in

Read |ICSI CS Foundation exam to be held in January, check schedule here

As per the schedule, the result for the professional programme will be announced on October 13, at 11 am, the result for the executive programme will be announced on October 13, at 2 pm, and the result for the foundation programme will be announced on October 13 at 4 pm.

Candidates will have to download their e-result as no physical mark sheet will be sent, however, a hard copy of the result cum marks statement will be issued to candidates of professional programme exam.

According to the ICSI, the result cum marks statements in physical form will be dispatched to the candidates soon after the declaration of results. 

Live Blog

ICSI CS June 2021 result LIVE Updates: Check result at icsi.edu.in

10:22 (IST)13 Oct 2021
CS Professional exam result to be announced at 11 am

The result of Company secretary professional exam June 2021 session will be announced today at 11 am. Once the result is out, candidates can check their scorecard on the official website. A hard copy of the marksheet will also be sent to the students on their registered address.

10:15 (IST)13 Oct 2021
CS foundation exams were held in remote proctored mode

ICSI had announced to conduct CS foundation programme examinations, June 2021 session through remote proctored mode (anywhere mode). Students who desired to write the foundation programme examinations were allowed to appear through remote mode from anywhere basis from their home through their laptop or desktop with internet connectivity.

10:04 (IST)13 Oct 2021
ICSI to conduct CS foundation exam in January

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the company secretaries (CS) foundation exam 2021 on January 3 and 4, 2022. The exam schedule is available on the official website — icsi.edu. Read more

09:47 (IST)13 Oct 2021
Next exam for executive, professional to be held in December

The next examination for the executive programme (old and new syllabus) and professional programme (old and new syllabus) will be held from December 21 to December 30 for which online examination enrollment form together with requisite examination fee shall be submitted from October 14 onwards

09:38 (IST)13 Oct 2021
ICSI CS result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will be available, download

09:27 (IST)13 Oct 2021
Only professional programme candidates to receive physical copy of marksheet

Once the CS result is announced, the candidates of all three courses can download their score card from the website. ICSI has notified that no physical mark sheet will be sent, however, a hard copy of the result cum marks statement will be issued to candidates of professional programme exam.

09:21 (IST)13 Oct 2021
CS result 2021: Check result timings for all 3 programmes

The result of all three programmes - foundation, executive and professional will be announced today. Here's the result declaration time:

Professional programme result - 11 am,

Executive programme result - 2 pm,

Foundation programme result - 4 pm

09:15 (IST)13 Oct 2021
CS result June 2021: ICSI to announce result of all three programmes today

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the results of foundation, professional and executive programme results today at its official website. Once declared, candidates can download their scorecard from the website.

ICSI CS result to be available on the official website. (Representational image)

The next examination for the executive programme (old and new syllabus) and the professional programme (old and new syllabus) will be held from December 21 to December 30. The candidates have to submit the online examination enrollment form with the fee from October 14 onwards.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd