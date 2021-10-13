ICSI CS Result 2021 Live Updates: Result of all three programmes to be announced today

Candidates who appeared for the exams will be able to check their result at the official website, icsi.edu.in Representational image/ file

ICSI CS Result Today at icsi.edu Live Updates: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce CS foundation, executive and professional programme results for June 2021 session today. Candidates who appeared for the exams will be able to check their result at the official website, icsi.edu.in

As per the schedule, the result for the professional programme will be announced on October 13, at 11 am, the result for the executive programme will be announced on October 13, at 2 pm, and the result for the foundation programme will be announced on October 13 at 4 pm.

Candidates will have to download their e-result as no physical mark sheet will be sent, however, a hard copy of the result cum marks statement will be issued to candidates of professional programme exam.

According to the ICSI, the result cum marks statements in physical form will be dispatched to the candidates soon after the declaration of results.