ICSI CS June 2021 professional, executive result: Date and time announced

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the result for the company secretaries (CS) professional programme and executive programme exams on October 13. Candidates who appeared for the exams in June 2021 will be able to check their results at the official website, icsi.edu.in between 11 am to 4 pm.

Candidates’ subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the website along with the result.

To check the result, candidates can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will be available, download

The result of the CS professional programme (old and new syllabus), executive programme (old and new syllabus) and foundation programme examinations June 2021 session will be declared on October 13.

The result of the professional programme (old and new syllabus) will be declared at 11 am and the executive programme (old and new syllabus) results will be out at 2 pm.

The result of foundation programme exams which were held on August 13-14 and September 11-12 will be declared on October 13 at 4 pm. Candidates will have to download their e-result as no physical mark sheet will be sent, however, a hard copy of the result cum marks statement will be issued to candidates of professional programme exam.