ICSI CS June 2021 results date and time announced

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the date and time of the company secretaries foundation, professional and executive programme exams 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exams will be able to check their result at the official website, icsi.edu.in

As per the schedule, the result for the professional programme will be announced on October 13, at 11 am, the result for the executive programme will be announced on October 13, at 2 pm, and the result for the foundation programme will be announced on October 13, at 4 pm,

To check the result, candidates can follow these steps –

Step 1: Visit icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will be available, download

Candidates will have to download their e-result as no physical mark sheet will be sent, however, a hard copy of the result cum marks statement will be issued to candidates of professional programme exam. According to the ICSI, the result cum marks statements in physical form will be dispatched to the candidates soon after declaration of results.

“Next examination for the executive programme (old and new syllabus) and professional programme (old and new syllabus) will be held from December 21 to December 30 for which online examination enrollment form together with requisite examination fee shall be submitted from October 14 onwards, “ the official notification reads.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) was founded in 1968. It is the official body in India that looks after promotion, regulation, and development of the company secretaries profession in the country.