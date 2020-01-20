ICSI CS foundation results 2019: Release date and time

ICSI CS foundation results 2019 will be announced on January 25, 2020 ICSI CS foundation results 2019 will be announced on January 25, 2020

ICSI CS foundation, executive, professional result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare CS result of foundation examinations held in December 2019 on Saturday, January 25, 2020. The candidates who appeared in the examinations can check the results through the website- icsi.edu.

The candidates can check the results by entering the roll number and registration number. The CS Foundation Programme examination was held on December 28, 29, 2019.

“The Result of CS Foundation Programme examination held on December 28 and 29, 2019 would be declared on Saturday, the 25th January, 2020 at 11 am. The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the Institute’s website: http://www.icsi.edu,” read the official notification.

The candidates need to obtain at least 40 per cent marks in each paper and also 50 per cent marks in aggregate in all subjects to qualify for the ICSI CS examinations.

The mark sheet of the Foundation programme examination will be uploaded on the website- icsi.edu. “Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Foundation Programme Examination will be uploaded on the website of Institute: http://www.icsi.ed immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidate for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates,” the notification mentioned.

ICSI CS result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of ICSI, icsi.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Result and Download E-Mark Sheet’ link

Step 3: A new link will open. Enter your roll number

Step 4: Your result will be displayed. If needed, download and take a print out of the same for further reference

Last year, the pass percentage of the executive programme was 7.61 per cent (module I) and 10.25 per cent for (module II). The pass percentage of a professional programme is 8.05 per cent (module I), 19.39 per cent (module II) and 14.96 per cent (module III).

