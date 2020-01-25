ICSI CS foundation result soon LIVE updates: Here’s how to check score card

ICSI CS Foundation Result December 2019 LIVE Updates: The results of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) CS examinations will be released on Saturday, January 25, 2020. The candidates can check results through the website icsi.edu by entering the roll number and registration number. The CS Foundation Programme examination was held on December 28, 29, 2019.
Candidates need to obtain at least 40 per cent marks in each paper and also 50 per cent marks in aggregate in all subjects to qualify for the ICSI CS examinations.
The pass percentage of the executive programme last year was 7.61 per cent (module I) and 10.25 per cent for (module II). The pass percentage of a professional programme is 8.05 per cent (module I), 19.39 per cent (module II) and 14.96 per cent (module III).
Highlights
The ICSI will release ranks up to top 50 spots in the merit list. Candidates name and marks will be declared there. However, rest of the candidates can check their results through normal result link. Also, personal and detailed scorecards will also be available in the result link
Candidates who pass as per ICSI CS foundtion result, and have completed all training as per ICSI requirements, can apply for the certificate of practice
Online as well as offline modes are made available by the institute. Candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 250 per subject for the purpose of verification. Online applicants can pay online and offline applicants can pay with a draft.
Candidates who pass as per ICSI CS professional result, and have completed all training as per ICSI requirements, can apply for the certificate of practice.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the CS Foundation exam results at 11 am. The results will be available at the website- icssi.edu
The all India provisional merit list will also release on the website and contains the names, rank and registration number of top 25 rank holders. Last year, the first rank was obtained by Mahima Sancheti and Gaurang Mishra and Sneha Jain shared the second rank, followed by Dhanya Jaysukhbhai Vasoya at third.
Candidates can get their marks verified in any subject. If a students is not satisfied with their result, they can apply within 30 days from the result declaration date. They can apply either online or offline for the same and Rs 250 has to be paid per subject. The online facility for marks verification is likely to be available from tomorrow.
The results of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) CS examinations will be released on Saturday, January 25, 2020. The candidates can check the results through the website- icsi.edu
The result can be checked at the official websites icsi.edu and icsi.examresults.net.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has anounced to declare the reult at icsi.edu by 11 am. Candidates can check the same post 11 as heavy load is expected on the website.