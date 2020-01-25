ICSI CS foundation result soon LIVE updates: Here’s how to check score card

ICSI CS Foundation Result December 2019 LIVE Updates: The results of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) CS examinations will be released on Saturday, January 25, 2020. The candidates can check results through the website icsi.edu by entering the roll number and registration number. The CS Foundation Programme examination was held on December 28, 29, 2019.

To check results through icsi.edu, on the homepage, click on ‘Result and Download E-Mark Sheet’ link. A new link will open. Enter your roll number. Your result will be displayed. If needed, download and take a printout for further reference.

Candidates need to obtain at least 40 per cent marks in each paper and also 50 per cent marks in aggregate in all subjects to qualify for the ICSI CS examinations.

The pass percentage of the executive programme last year was 7.61 per cent (module I) and 10.25 per cent for (module II). The pass percentage of a professional programme is 8.05 per cent (module I), 19.39 per cent (module II) and 14.96 per cent (module III).