Monday, Dec 26, 2022

ICSI CS Foundation Programme Exam: Admit card released; check how to download

ICSI CS Foundation Programme Exam: Candidates can download the admit card for the December 2022 session from the official website— icsi.edu.

ICSI CS Foundation Programme: The exams will be held on December 27 and 28.
ICSI CS Foundation Programme Exam: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) recently released the admit card for the CS Foundation programme exam for December 2022 session. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website— icsi.edu.

The CS Foundation programme exam for December 2022 session will be held from December 27 to 28.

ICSI CS Foundation Programme Exam: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website— icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on ‘latest @icsi.edu’ tab

UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Looking back at 2022: Inflation plays havoc in India an...
Delhi Confidential: Congress leader’s tweet on Atal Bihari Vajpayee...
Window for FTAs shrinks as India braces for set of non-tariff barriers
Step 3: Click on download e-admit card for CS Foundation Programme December 2022 session

Step 4: Enter your credentials such as admission number and date of birth

Step 5: View the admit card and download it for future reference

Also read |ICSI CS Executive, Professional December 2022 admit card released; check how to download hall tickets

In case of any discrepancies in the admit card, it needs to be reported at the support portal— support.icsi.edu. Candidates giving exams through a remote proctor have to download SEBLite, Safe Exam Browser on their laptops or desktops. Candidates appearing through this mode should be continuously monitored through video or audio mode by the invigilator, known as proctor.

On December 27, two papers will be conducted, paper 1 and 2 from 9:30 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 5:30 pm, respectively. Similarly, paper 3 and 4 will be conducted on December 28 at the same timings accordingly.

Each paper will have 50 MCQ type questions. Each question will be of two marks. Candidates are required to login to the system 40 minutes before the commencement of exam.

First published on: 26-12-2022 at 02:17:31 pm
IIT Madras’ BS in Data Science and NPTEL win Wharton-QS Reimagine Education Awards

