ICSI CS Foundation Programme Exam: Admit card released; check how to download

ICSI CS Foundation Programme Exam: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) recently released the admit card for the CS Foundation programme exam for December 2022 session. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website— icsi.edu.

The CS Foundation programme exam for December 2022 session will be held from December 27 to 28.

ICSI CS Foundation Programme Exam: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website— icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on ‘latest @icsi.edu’ tab

Step 3: Click on download e-admit card for CS Foundation Programme December 2022 session

Step 4: Enter your credentials such as admission number and date of birth

Step 5: View the admit card and download it for future reference

In case of any discrepancies in the admit card, it needs to be reported at the support portal— support.icsi.edu. Candidates giving exams through a remote proctor have to download SEBLite, Safe Exam Browser on their laptops or desktops. Candidates appearing through this mode should be continuously monitored through video or audio mode by the invigilator, known as proctor.

On December 27, two papers will be conducted, paper 1 and 2 from 9:30 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 5:30 pm, respectively. Similarly, paper 3 and 4 will be conducted on December 28 at the same timings accordingly.

Each paper will have 50 MCQ type questions. Each question will be of two marks. Candidates are required to login to the system 40 minutes before the commencement of exam.