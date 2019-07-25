ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Results declared @icsi.edu

ICSI CS Foundation Result June 2019 Live Updates: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the Company Secretary (CS) foundation examinations result on July 25 at 11 am. Candidates can check their result by entering roll number and 17 digit registration number. They need to visit the official websites – icsi.edu and icsi.examresults.net to view their marks.
ICSI CS foundation exam was held in June. The CS result along with subject-wise break-up of marks and e-Result-cum-Marks statement will be made available on the website of the Institute immediately after the declaration of result on July 25, 2019.
The candidates need to check the result on the official website. Click on the link for result. In the provided fields, enter the required details and click on submit. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download the same and take a printout for future reference.
ICSI CS Foundation 2019 passing marks
It is mandatory for the candidates to score more than the fixed cut off percentage to qualify CS Foundation 2019 exam. The cut off is 50% overall and 40% in each subject.
ICSI CS foundation result 2019, steps to check
Step 1: Visit the official ICSI website: icsi.edu.
Step 2: Click on the link for result and e-mark sheet.
Step 3: Enter your roll number and click on submit.
Step 4: View and download your e-mark sheet.
ICSI CS exam dates
CS Foundation examinations were held from June 8 and ended on June 9, 2019. The examination for CS Executive exam had started from June 1 and ended on June 10.
ICSI to change exam pattern
As per reports, the Council is likely to announce from December 2019 examination session, the following papers of the Executive Programme (New Syllabus) will be OMR based:
Module – I Paper – 4 : Tax Laws
Module – II Paper – 5 : Corporate and Management Accounting
Module – II Paper – 8 : Financial and Strategic Management
About ICSI
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is constituted under an act of Parliament i.e. the Company Secretaries Act, 1980 (Act Number 56 of 1980). ICSI is the only recognized professional body in India to develop and regulate the profession of company secretaries in India.
CS December exam updates
CS December exam will begin on December 20. The registration for the same will start on August 26 and 27. ICSI has asked eligible students to clear the pre-exam well ahead of time before the registration. "Students undergoing Class Room Teaching conducted by the Regional / Chapter Offices of the Institute and pass the requisite tests shall be exempted from the Online Pre-Examination Test on receipt of performance reports from the respective Regional / Chapter Office," it said.
Job role of CS
In a recent notification issued by the body, it announced that insofar 95 study centres have been opened. Through Study Centre Scheme, ICSI seeks to remove distance as a barrier in learning. Study Centres are being established in most of the Smart Cities that have been proposed by the government of India, thereby eliminating distance barrier and also enhancing levels of services.
ICSI CS Foundation exam result
he Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) declared CS result of foundation examinations held in December 2018 on February 21, 2019.
ICSI CS foundation exam merit list
The all India provisional merit list will also release on the website and contains the names, rank and registration number of top 25 rank holders. Last year, the first rank was obtained by Mahima Sancheti and Gaurang Mishra and Sneha Jain shared the second rank, followed by Dhanya Jaysukhbhai Vasoya at third.
ICSI CS foundation result at 11 am
ICSI has mentioned in a note that they will not issue any physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement. The institute will also release the subject-wise break up of marks and marks statement.
ICSI CS result today, know how to apply for verification of marks
Those who want to get it done offline download the application form available on the website and send the same duly filled in along with the requisite fee through speed/registered post.
ICSI CS result: Verification of marks
Candidates can get their marks verified in any subject, if they are unsatisfied with the same, within 30 days from the result declaration date. They can apply either online or offline for the same and Rs 250 has to be paid per subject. The online facility for marks verification is likely to be available from tomorrow.
How much is needed to pass ICSI CS exam?
Candidates are required to secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks in each paper, that is, Paper-1, Paper-2, Paper-3 and Paper-4 separately and have to score 50 per cent marks in aggregate of all papers put together for passing the foundation programme.