ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Results declared @icsi.edu

ICSI CS Foundation Result June 2019 Live Updates: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the Company Secretary (CS) foundation examinations result on July 25 at 11 am. Candidates can check their result by entering roll number and 17 digit registration number. They need to visit the official websites – icsi.edu and icsi.examresults.net to view their marks.

ICSI CS foundation exam was held in June. The CS result along with subject-wise break-up of marks and e-Result-cum-Marks statement will be made available on the website of the Institute immediately after the declaration of result on July 25, 2019.

The candidates need to check the result on the official website. Click on the link for result. In the provided fields, enter the required details and click on submit. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download the same and take a printout for future reference.