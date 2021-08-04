ICSI CS foundation June 2021 exams to be conducted in online, remote proctored mode; guidelines released

ICSI will send email and SMS to all the candidates concerned in this regard. (REpresentative image)

The Institute Of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has decided to conduct CS foundation programme examinations, June 2021 session through remote proctored mode (anywhere mode). Students who desire to write the foundation programme examinations may appear through remote mode from anywhere basis from their home through their laptop or desktop with internet connectivity

In case of those students who do not have a laptop or desktop facility or having software/network-related issues, may write the foundation examinations from the examination centres. The institute has released a list of 61 cities that will conduct the CS throughout the nation.

ICSI will send email and SMS to all the candidates concerned in this regard. Detailed FAQs, procedures and instructions will also be hosted on the website of the institute.

The institute has further informed that there is no change in the exam dates and the exam will be conducted on August 13 and 14. The Institute will conduct Mock Test for the candidates so that they can familiarise themselves with all requirements of examination through remote proctored mode before the actual examination.