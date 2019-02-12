ICSI CS foundation, executive, professional result December 2018 on February 25

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare CS result of foundation, executive, professional examinations held in December 2018 on February 25, 2019. Candidates will be able to check their result by entering roll number and 17 digit registration number.

In order to qualify, candidates must obtain at least 40 per cent marks in each paper and also 50 per cent marks in aggregate in all subjects in ICSI CS foundation result/ executive result / professional result.

CS executive old syllabus papers were conducted on December 20, 21, 22, 24, 26, 27, and 28, 2018. Papers of new syllabus were on also conducted on these days and additionally on December 29, 2018. The ICSI CS executive result for both will be out on the same day.

CS professional examination was conducted on the same dates as the executive exam and then on December 30, 2018, as well. Candidates who pass as per ICSI CS professional result, and have completed all training as per ICSI requirements, can apply for the certificate of practice.

The computer-based examination for foundation programme was held on December 29 and 30, 2018. Paper 1 business environment and law, Paper 2 business management, ethics and entrepreneurship took place on the first day. Then Paper 3 business economics, Paper 4 fundamentals of accounting and auditing took place on the second day.

After the declaration of results, ICSI will also publish a notification regarding the verification of marks. Candidates will be allowed to seek marks verification in all subjects. Usually, the deadline given for this process is within 30 days from the date of declaration of results.

Online as well as offline modes are made available by the institute. Candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 250 per subject for the purpose of verification. Online applicants can pay online and offline applicants can pay with a draft.

Job role of CS

Company Secretaries (CS) play an important role in companies by looking after corporate governance, corporate laws, secretarial services, representation services, financial market services.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) was founded in 1968. It is the official body in India that looks after promotion, regulation, and development of the company secretaries profession in the country.

In a recent notification issued by the body, it announced that insofar 95 study centres have been opened. Through Study Centre Scheme, ICSI seeks to remove distance as a barrier in learning. Study Centres are being established in most of the Smart Cities that have been proposed by the government of India, thereby eliminating distance barrier and also enhancing levels of services.